North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at 4.55pm, on October 15, at the Co-op in Leyburn Road, Masham.

"Stock worth a total of more than £420 was stolen," officers said.

"Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation."

Please email Ben.Hepworth@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 985 Hepworth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240188748 when passing on information.