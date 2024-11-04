More than £420 of stock has been stolen from a shop in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at 4.55pm, on October 15, at the Co-op in Leyburn Road, Masham.
"Stock worth a total of more than £420 was stolen," officers said.
"Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation."
Please email Ben.Hepworth@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 985 Hepworth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240188748 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article