The Bradley’s Jewellers York event at Castle Howard in Ryedale saw the company formally unveil the Fabergé x Bradley’s Jewellers Christmas Robin egg surprise locket and Fabergé x Bradley’s Jewellers Christmas robin egg objet.

Castle Howard played host to the event (Image: Little Sixpence Photography) Organised for friends of Bradley’s Jewellers York, VIP customers, Fabergé collectors and members of the public the event on Saturday (November 2) showcased the best of Yorkshire through food, entertainment, and beautiful seasonal decorations. It also provided the perfect backdrop to launch the Fabergé x Bradley’s Jewellers Christmas Robin Egg Surprise Locket, which was first unveiled on a pre-order-only basis earlier this year.

This new creation is crafted in 18ct gold with a deep red outer shell adorned with diamond-set snowflakes. Inside, a lively hand-painted enamel robin is perched on a branch of holly, complete with miniature berries, and cast in a golden glow thanks to guilloché engraving – a signature of Fabergé craftsmanship.

Kay Bradley with the Fabergé x Bradley’s Jewellers Christmas robin egg objet at Castle Howard (Image: Charlotte Graham) Owner Kay Bradley said: “I was really inspired by British heritage and traditions when conceptualising this special piece. The robin has always been my favourite bird, and one has often appeared at important moments in my life as a guide or a reminder of good times to come.

"This Christmas robin egg surprise locket is crafted in red and gold to celebrate the first ever Fabergé egg charm I received as a gift from my parents as a girl.

"All these personal touches make this extraordinary creation something I will never forget.”

The Fabergé x Bradley’s Jewellers Christmas robin egg objet was created in close partnership with Fabergé head of design, Liisa Tallgren, who has brought to life Kay’s design concept.

The Fabergé x Bradley’s Jewellers Christmas robin egg objet (Image: Charlotte Graham) Stepping through the doors of Castle Howard, on Saturday night, guests were presented with installations by Charlotte Lloyd Webber Event Design and imitating the dog, as well as a Fabergé-inspired egg-shaped dessert designed by master chocolatier and UK Pastry Champion, Florian Poirot. One lucky attendee walked away with an 18ct gold Fabergé x Bradley’s Jewellers Yorkshire Rose Egg Charm on an 18ct gold chain worth more than £5,000, as part of a celebratory prize-draw.

Another surprise on the evening was a Fabergé x 007 Limited Edition Octopussy Egg Objet, which was presented to Yorkshire audiences at Castle Howard for the first time and was carefully selected for its similarity to the enamel used on the Fabergé egg featured in the film Octopussy.

An egg similar to the one used in the Bond movie Octopussy Bradley’s Jewellers York began collaborating with the esteemed fine jewellery house Fabergé in 2022.

Recent highlights include a Fabergé Egg ice sculpture with a robin ornament frozen inside at the York Ice Trail in February this year, and a Fabergé x Bradley’s Jewellers York afternoon tea experience at York Minster Refectory back in March.

The interior of the Fabergé x Bradley’s Jewellers Christmas robin egg objet (Image: Charlotte Graham)