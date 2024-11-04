There has been a suspected attack by vandals at a shop in York city centre.
Glass doors of The Perfume Shop - part of Superdrug in Market Street - have been boarded up after being found smashed on the morning of Monday, November 4.
The adjacent doors to Superdrug remain unaffected, whilst access to the damaged doors is taped off inside the store.
North Yorkshire Police were at the scene of the incident, we have approached them for a comment and will update this story once we get one.
