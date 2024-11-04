He was struck by the white van in Middleton Road, Pickering, at about 8.45am on Friday, September 13.

North Yorkshire Police today (Monday, November 4) issued an appeal for witnesses, urging anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.

“The child sustained a slight injury and was shaken up following the incident,” a force spokesperson said.

“We’re appealing for any witnesses to the incident, anyone who may have seen the vehicle involved or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

“Please email louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC70.

“Please quote reference 12240195109 when passing on information.”