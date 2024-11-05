York City Football Club Foundation say its new Changing Room initiative for kit collections, donations and swaps will mean that not having the right kit need no longer be a barrier that prevents young people from experiencing all the benefits of getting involved in activities.

Recommended reading:

Steph Aksel, York City FC Foundation inclusion officer, said: “With the cost of living crisis, we are finding more and more families are struggling financially to be able to afford to take part in sport, and the first barrier to access sport can be not having the right clothing or equipment. Alternatively, we have seen first hand young people turn up to community based free and funded activities ill-prepared which presents risks to them taking part.

"The Changing Room project will not only address that but is aimed at reducing the environmental impact that sports equipment production has on the planet and provide an effective way to encourage people into physical activity aswell as recognising the importance of recycling preloved items.

"This brand new initiative for kit collections, donations and swaps is a freecycle-like initiative, which will see children's out-grown and unwanted kits donated to other youngsters who may need them, promoting circular economy and reducing waste.

"Thanks to funding from the National League Trust, our inclusion team have been able to create this project and are building local partnerships with schools and grassroots football clubs, and other community based organisations and venues, to accommodate a Changing Room branded bin.

"The Foundation staff and volunteers will then clean and sorted into type of item, size etc and stored, ready to re-donate items through similar agencies, to those who need it."

The project accepts children's football equipment and items such as boots, trainers, boot bags, shinpads, footballs, and clothing such as shorts, tshirts, tracksuits and hoodies.

If your school, business, venue would be interested in hosting one of our bins, or you would like to volunteer within the project, please contact inclusion@yorkcityfcfoundation.co.uk

To donate items, YCFC Foundation host one of the lovely blue branded bins in our office at York Community Stadium open from Monday to Friday 9.30am to 4.30pm.

They will also collect at foundation fixtures throughout the season, with the next matchdays being November 30 where we will be located adjoining the mini pitches at the front of the stadium from 1.30-2.30pm.