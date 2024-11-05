The claim, along with other findings, is being shared by the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) in line with Talk Money Week (November 4 to November 8).

Elsewhere, MaPs found that less than 1 in 3 adults in Yorkshire and the Humber aged 18 to 65 have checked their pension in the last year (either by reading their annual statement or logging onto an online platform).

And only just more than 1 in 5 people in Yorkshire and the Humber have discussed their pensions with friends, family, or colleagues in the last 12 months.

The example of one Richard, whose name has been changed, was shared by MaPs, which said: "Richard, aged 56, from Southampton, had never checked his pension.

"Upon doing so, he discovered that he had saved nearly £70,000 in his pension pot."

Richard himself added: "I didn't check my pension, so it was a huge surprise to find out how much money I had saved.

"I can now start planning for my retirement in a very different way.

“I would encourage anybody who hasn't checked, to find out how much is in their pension, and talk to your friends and family about it – I'll be telling everyone I know to make sure they check their pension from now on."

Jenny Wright of MaPs said: "You can’t start being engaged with your pension too early, so whatever your age, make sure that you check your pension, and talk to people about it."

MoneyHelper, a service provided by MaPs, has a Pension Calculator which can be used to "find out what your pension savings mean for your future," available at https://www.moneyhelper.org.uk/en/pensions-and-retirement/pensions-basics/pension-calculator