The business group says the fittings will highlight key milestones and celebrations and offer a year-round spectacle to visitors, residents and local businesses.

The series of bulbs will be in place full-time and can be changed to different colours and patterns to fit with the time of year of specific celebratory and remembrance periods, from Christmas to Halloween, to Easter and Remembrance Day.

The lights were switched on to highlight Halloween and will be changed this week for Remembrance Day.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “We’re pleased to extend our eye-catching public realm around town. Street dressing is always an excellent way to decorate key locations in our town centre and this new fitting adds a new element to our offer!

“If you are a charity, community group or religious representative we’d love to hear from you so your colours have the opportunity shine bright”.

The BID’s public realm and street dressing campaigns are aimed at promoting Harrogate’s welcome, creating a vibrant town centre through targeted campaigns and installations in line with the group’s objectives and overall Business Plan.