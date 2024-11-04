North Yorkshire Police has received three separate reports of criminal damage in the area of Ashton Avenue in Clifton.

A force spokesman said: “We have begun an investigation, and the incidents are being treated as hate crimes.

“These incidents occurred between October 26 and November 1 and are believed to have involved the same group of teenage boys between 13-16 years old and between the hours of 7-8pm.

“Do you know where your children were between these times? We are asking the community to speak with their children with regard to their behaviour when out within the community and to support friends and neighbours by reporting any anti-social behaviour.

“Police will continue to support the victims involved in this incident and there will be increased visible police presence in the area to support the local community.

York is no place for hate and our priority will always be to keep our communities safe.”

Anyone with information relating to these incidents is urged to contact the police by calling 101 and quote reference NYP-01112024-0130 or by emailing David.morland@northyorkshire.police.uk.