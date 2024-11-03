A coffee morning and second-hand book sale curated by Val Bielby and Lesley Buckley was held yesterday (November 2) at St Lawrence Parish Church in Lawrence Street.

The fundraiser was for the restoration of the church’s First World War memorial window.

It was installed in 1931 and designed by stained glass artist Joan Fulleylove as a memorial to Lieutenant Robert Harpley who was killed in the Somme in Belgium in 1916, and men of the Parish who died in the conflict.

The morning raised £1,600 for the fund, which organisers hailed as an incredible sum of money on their way to reaching an amount of £80,000 to return the significant memorial to its former glory.

Fundraisers at the parish church have recently celebrated the return to running order of its Victorian clock, following an ‘Appeal for the Peals’ launched last autumn.

A York Normandy Veterans Association stained glass memorial window was installed in St Lawrence Parish Church in November 2020 and dedicated by The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York the following year.