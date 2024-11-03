As reported in The Press, North Yorkshire Police said the girl suffered serious injuries after being bitten by the dog while at home in the Malton area on Friday, November 1.

A force spokesperson said officers were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at around 4.15pm on the same day and despite the efforts of medical professionals and a member of the public who came to the family’s aid, the girl sadly died at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said the dog will be destroyed due to the circumstances of the incident.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are conducting detailed enquiries covering all aspects of the incident.

“One of the lines of enquiry relates to the behaviour of the dog to help explain, as far as possible, why it attacked the girl.

“All indications so far suggest it was out-of-character, with the girl and dog having a close, loving relationship.

“A post-mortem examination of the girl is taking place this evening (November 3).

“We are not yet in a position to name the girl at this time.

“She will be formally identified in due course.

“In the meantime, we again urge people not to speculate about the incident and to respect the family’s wish for privacy to grieve in peace.

“Our officers are continuing to support the family while enquiries continue.”