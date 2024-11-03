Keelham Farm Shop, in North Yorkshire, has been repurchased by its original owners who plan to re-open it for customers to enjoy fresh food and tasty lunches.

The former Keelham Farm Shop property near Skipton closed at the end of last year and fell into administration in January 2024.

Now, Watling Real Estate has sold the North Yorkshire farm shop for £2.2 million back to its original owners, Robertshaw’s Farm Shop Limited, which plans to re-open the premises.

Rob Cruikshank, associate director in Watling Real Estate’s Leeds office, explained the value to the surrounding area in maintaining the property’s existing use.

He said Robertshaw’s was a long-established farm shop business now in its fourth generation, with its original farm shop in Thornton, near Bradford.

(Image: Watling Real Estate)

Mr Cruikshank said: “We are delighted to have achieved a sale that will retain the property’s existing use.

“There is a lack of similar offerings in the surrounding area and I’m sure local residents will be pleased to see the property open its doors as a farm shop again.

“The reopening will help to boost the local economy and bring a number of jobs into the area.

“Robertshaw’s has been successfully operating its farm shop business in Thornton, near Bradford, for over 50 years.

“We wish them the very best with their plans to now replicate that success at the Skipton property, which is in an ideal position to benefit from the high volume of traffic passing through the area.”

The freehold property at 21 Gargrave Road near Skipton is a 27,826 sq ft unit on a 1.65 acre site, which includes approximately 100 parking spaces.

The prominent site, approximately one-mile north-west of Skipton, is next to the main roundabout on the A65 and A59 highways.

Neighbouring businesses include a Travelodge Hotel and a small fast food retail development with Burger King and Greggs on site.

Watling Real Estate was engaged by Jonny Marston and Mark Firmin of Alvarez & Marsal Europe LLP, the Joint Administrators of Keelham Farm Shop Limited.