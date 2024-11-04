James Flinders will represent Labour in the Haxby and Wigginton poll, which will conclude on Thursday, November 28.

As reported in The Press, former Liberal Democrat Haxby and Wigginton ward councillor Ed Pearson resigned last month from the role he was first elected to in 2019.

Cllr Pearson resigned in October this year (Image: Supplied)

Mr Flinders was newly elected to the Guildhall ward in May 2015 and held the seat until local elections four years later.

A spokesperson for York Labour group said the project manager has chaired a residents association, campaigned across the city for the party and is also looking forward to standing for the seat in the constituency of York Outer, which was gained by Luke Charters MP for Labour in July's general election.

James Flinders said: “I am honoured to have been chosen by the Labour Party to stand in this crucial by-election.

“I am proud of the work that Labour has done in the city council since May last year and I think that the people of Haxby and Wigginton deserve a councillor who can work within Labour’s administration.”

Prior to Mr Pearson’s resignation, Liberal Democrats held 19 of the 47 seats on the council.

Labour are the largest group represented at City of York Council with 24 seats, the Conservatives hold three positions and there is one Independent councillor.

York Outer MP Luke Charters said: “I welcome James’s experience as a councillor and his wealth of experience in working hard for York.

“He is what we need for Haxby and Wigginton which is a councillor who is dedicated, enthusiastic, will work for the needs of every resident and will advocate for them to have their voices heard throughout the city.’”

City of York Council leader Claire Douglas said: “Labour has gone from strength to strength in York since 2023.

“We have gained the council, won the mayoral election and elected two Labour MPs to represent York.

“James will make a great addition to the Labour Group in the council chamber as we work to make York a fairer city for all.”

The candidates (in alphabetical order) who are standing in the Haxby and Wigginton by-election and their party are: