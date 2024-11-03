A 15-year-old boy reported missing from his home in York has been found safe and well after a police appeal.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were growing concerned for the boy's welfare after he went missing from his home in York, around 4.30pm on Friday (November 1).
Today the force confirmed that the boy had been found.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The missing 15-year-old boy from York has been found safe and well.
"Thank you for supporting the appeal which has now been cancelled."
