The National Trust is hosting an English Civil War encampment by The Sealed Knot, the UK’s oldest re-enactment society, at Nunnington Hall, running over two consecutive days from yesterday (November 2).

The Sealed Knot encampment at Nunnington Hall is in place over the weekend of November 2 and November 3 (Image: Andrew Davies)

Nunnington Hall visitor experience officer Sarah Nolan said: “One of the reasons we were so keen to have The Sealed Knot over is because the English Civil War was a significant part of the history of Nunnington Hall specifically.

“In 1644 for about three months there were Parliamentarian troops that were billeted here, while the siege of Helmsley Castle was going on.

“It’s a period of history that’s very significant to the property, and which we haven’t necessarily, in very recent years, had the chance to interpret it in such an immersive with visitors, particularly with families.

“It’s a real treat for us to have The Sealed Knot over here because they do just bring the whole place to life.”

The society’s commanding officer David Frederick said: “We’ve set up a camp on the lawn in front of the house, with access to an arena at the front where we’re able to do demonstrations of feats of arms, so musket and pike, and also drums that we have with us.

“We can stand and talk and present to the visitors and explain to them what it is we’re doing and why we’re doing it.

“We’ve had a chance to look round the house while we’re here, everyone here is very accommodating.

“There are visitors that do come forearmed with a little bit of history.

“It’s always nice to talk to them because they will ask quite pointed questions.

“And for me personally my favourite is listening to children I think they always offer wonderful insight without knowing it.

“They have some of the more interesting questions.”

The encampment details activities and daily life of the period (Image: Andrew Davies)

David added that included with parts of a ‘Horrible Histories’ style of providing information and knowledge to families, people find it fascinating when they learn for the first time where terms and phrases which circulate today originated.

He said: “When we’re teaching them about musket fire some of the terminology that they learn are things they’ve heard before.

“Phrases like 'flash in the pan', 'X marks the spot' and 'going off half-cock' – they’re all terms that originated from early musket fire.

“Nunnington Hall is a lovely setting for us to have a camp, with the great backdrop of the house and where we’re actually shooting there’s great echoes from the musket fire because you’re surrounded by hedgerow and the house behind.”

Nunnington Hall's experience officer said it was a treat have The Sealed Knot over (Image: Andrew Davies)