Derelict agricultural buildings have been on fire in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident in Selby at around 4.30pm this afternoon (November 2).
A spokesperson for the service said: “Selby crew attended reports of a fire in some derelict agricultural buildings.
“The crew used 1 hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.”
