Campaigners and residents of New Earswick gathered for the ‘ZebraFolk friendly demonstration' in Hawthorn Terrace this morning (November 2) opposite the Folk Hall, where they want to see a zebra crossing installed.

It follows the move of the post office from the village’s parade of shops to the hall, and also comes as more people make the neighbourhood their home, according to some at the event.

New Lodge has an main entrance closer to the Folk Hall, said a resident's forum chair (Image: Kevin Glenton) New Earswick Residents Forum chair Geoff Bunce said that the demolition of former care home Red Lodge and the location of New Lodge on the site started the thinking behind the request for a new crossing.

Geoff said: “Previously Red Lodge had a main door closer to the shops and the existing traffic lights were put in for that reason.

“New Lodge’s main entrance is behind the Folk Hall, which is a really, really busy place with the swimming baths behind, the Friends’ meeting house behind, the doctors surgery and play area, so the whole area just needs revisiting, with a crossing.”

New Earswick resident Steve Hutcheon said: “With the new flats the residential footfall has increased quite dramatically.

“With the post office moving into the Folk Hall along with existing services you’ve now got quite a community hub going.

“To me, being disabled, it’s a big problem because I can’t just go where I see a gap to cross the road, I have to try and position myself where I can be seen and aim for a gap in traffic.

“Sometimes, I can be stood there 10 or 15 minutes, save for a kindly bus driver or two.”

Steve Hutcheon said he can be stood waiting to cross for ten or 15 minutes at a time (Image: Kevin Glenton) Fellow villager Julie Stroughair said: “Crossing this road is a nightmare at times.

“I’ve missed two buses, the number one or number 13, because I couldn’t get across the road.”

She said she uses the part of the road close to The Folk Hall because if there is a problem with the bus she needs, she can use the seating facilities, which she can’t at other stops nearby.

York Outer MP Luke Charters joined the 'friendly demonstration' (Image: Kevin Glenton) York Outer MP Luke Charters joined the demo, which took place today ahead of a petition with over 400 signatures being presented to York councillors on November 21.

He said: “I really support the concept of a zebra crossing opposite the Folk Hall.

“If you know New Earswick as well as I do, you’ll know that Haxby Road bisects the community and with the Folk Hall having such a wonderful library, community facilities and the post office, people from the other side of the village regularly cross over.

“It just makes life difficult in what is a wonderful place to live, and I think it would actually significantly improve the quality of life in New Earswick, so that’s why I’m proud to support the petition.”

Mr Charters said the road here 'bisects the community' (Image: Kevin Glenton) Huntington and New Earswick Ward Councillor Carol Runciman is presenting the petition to the Full Council meeting and members of New Earswick Residents Forum hope to attend.

Cllr Runciman will take the petition to a Full Council meeting on November 21 (Image: Kevin Glenton) Cllr Runciman said: “The problem has arisen because the post office has moved, which used to be in the shops further up the road.

“It’s moved into the Folk Hall which is a very good place for it to be actually, because it’s very busy, people coming in and out all the time.

“But people need to cross the road really fairly directly, especially if they’re coming from the York end of the village, or from houses on the other side of the road.

“We’re trying to raise the awareness that this is a big issue.

“All sorts of people, different ages, different abilities are here who may find going any further to cross the road a bit of a problem so that’s what we’re aiming for.

“I think the location of the traffic crossing up the road is challenging because you’ve got traffic coming from four directions and what’s nice about this demonstration and petition is that it’s been instigated by the residents themselves.

“It’s not a political thing – although I’ll be presenting the petition – but it’s the residents themselves and I’ve just joined in to support them because I think they’re absolutely right.”