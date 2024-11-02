North Yorkshire Police said Callum Pepper, 19, from Pickering, was banned from holding or obtaining a drivers license for six months and fined £300.

He appeared before Magistrates on October 30, the force said.

A force spokesperson said the investigation began after traffic constable Alyssa Upton saw videos posted on Instagram from Pepper’s Instagram account posted between March 18 and May 8 displaying the offences.

The spokesperson said: “In one image, demonstrating Pepper holding the handlebars with one hand, whilst playing a game on his mobile phone with his other hand.

“The tag line read 'When playing clash of clans makes riding more fun.'

“When interviewed, Pepper admitted the offences and accepted that his riding fell far below that of a careful and competent driver.”

Traffic Constable Upton said: “Pepper is extremely lucky that has hasn’t injured himself or another person yet.

“He is still young and I hope this outcome will encourage him to drive within the limits of the law when he gets his licence back.”