A project by York Learning, Kyra Women’s Project and All Saints Church in North Street has brought the ‘relatively unknown’ story of Dame Emma Raughton to life.

Dame Emma was an anchorite – a person who lived in solitude in small buildings, or cells, attached to a church - dedicating their time to religious reflection, said officials from the church.

All Saints Church in North Street (Image: Ravage Productions) A spokesperson for the church said: “Whilst living as an anchorite at All Saints North Street in the 1420s, Dame Emma experienced visions of the Virgin Mary, through which she predicted momentous national events including the death of Henry V and the coronation of his son Henry VI in England and France.

“Though isolated in a parish church in York, Emma corresponded with and advised the powerful Earl of Warwick, Richard Beauchamp, with her visions decreeing that he should be the guardian and advisor of the infant Henry VI.

“Despite her separation from the world, Dame Emma Raughton played a part in significant world events, but her story remains relatively unknown.”

The artwork is currently on display (Image: Supplied)

The story has been brought to a wider audience through artwork, delivered as part of York Learning’s Multiply curriculum, said the spokesperson.

Working with stained glass artist Ann Sotheran, women from Kyra designed and created a stained glass artwork inspired by a visit to All Saints, where they were introduced to the story of the anchorite and the church’s own medieval glass.

All Saints’ community engagement officer, Ruth Mather, said, “We are absolutely delighted that the history of our church resonated so much with the group, and that they have created this beautiful artwork to help us to share this important part of York’s heritage with a wider audience.

“We are very grateful to players of the National Lottery, Make it York, York Civic Trust, and York Learning for making this possible.”

The artwork is currently on display at the church in North Street.