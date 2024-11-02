BUILDING waste has been set on fire deliberately in York, say the fire service.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Wigginton Road at around 9.45pm last night (November 1).
A service spokesperson said: “Crews from York responded to reports of a fire in the open.
“One hose reel jet was used to extinguish a small fire consisting of building waste.
“The cause was deliberate.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article