BUILDING waste has been set on fire deliberately in York, say the fire service.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Wigginton Road at around 9.45pm last night (November 1).

A service spokesperson said: “Crews from York responded to reports of a fire in the open.

“One hose reel jet was used to extinguish a small fire consisting of building waste.

“The cause was deliberate.”