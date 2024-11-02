North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the house in Thirsk at around 7pm last night (November 1).

A service spokesperson said: “Northallerton and Easingwold crews responded to reports of a fire in a domestic kitchen.

“On arrival crew confirmed this was a minor fire involving food left too long in the microwave.

“The fire was out on arrival of the Fire Service.

"Crews carried out inspection and gave advice.”