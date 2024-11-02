A microwave has caught fire at a house in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the house in Thirsk at around 7pm last night (November 1).
A service spokesperson said: “Northallerton and Easingwold crews responded to reports of a fire in a domestic kitchen.
“On arrival crew confirmed this was a minor fire involving food left too long in the microwave.
“The fire was out on arrival of the Fire Service.
"Crews carried out inspection and gave advice.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article