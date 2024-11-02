If you're a seasoned 'walker' you'll know just how important the clobber is. If you're just getting started then know this, it is crucial to be prepared.

The tales of people getting stranded up Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa) in flip-flops and vests are, sadly, well documented. So if you want to avoid any - well deserved - mountain rescue mocking, then pay close attention.

Coming from north Wales, I like to think of myself as a pretty competent walker/hiker. Although I still lack the minerals to tackle Crib Goch, I've done almost every other route to the top of Wales' tallest mountain.

Not only that, but I've been to the top of England's tallest (Scafell Pike), Scotland's tallest (Ben Nevis) and also the Norwegian Fjords (which I won't shut up about).

Recently, I had the chance to test out Helly Hansen. A well-known Norwegian retailer highly regarded for protecting people from the "world's harshest environments".

When I've been on autumn walks in the past, the miserable weather has always breached whatever ill-prepared clothing I chose. So how would Helly Hansen fare?

Unsurprisingly, remarkably well.

I reviewed the Men's Versalite Half Zip Fleece (£70.00) and the Men's Verglas Hooded Down Jacket 2.0 (£250.00).

This fleece took me by complete surprise. (Image: Helly Hansen)

Men's Versalite Half Zip Fleece:

This number took me by complete surprise.

If you've ever used a fleece for walks or hikes in the past, you'll be aware of two things. They either get incredibly hot or let in the cold, there is no middle ground.

This fleece, somehow, managed both.

The half-zip design with a high collar allows for easy temperature control and added comfort allowing me to chop and change between cold and warm at will.

If you're ascending a steep climb you will start to get hot instantaneously and adversely if you stay still when you've reached the top, those beads of sweat start to freeze.

This fleece manages to adjust to both of those problems.

At £70, I think this is quite the steal. It's Helly Hansen so the quality is professional and will last for many years.

Like the look of this fleece? Pick up your own via the Helly Hansen website.

Forget about Winter Fuel Payments if you have this jacket. (Image: Helly Hansen)

Men's Verglas Hooded Down Jacket 2.0

At £250, you might be thinking "steep", but hold your horses.

If you're tackling a mountain in autumn/winter, the conditions will be brutal. Without sounding too alarmist, a jacket of this quality can be the difference between a good hike and potential hypothermia. Seriously.

According to Helly Hansen: "This hooded down jacket offers warmth during chilly outdoor activities and keeps you dry in mild wet and snowy conditions. Additionally, this jacket is designed to be packable, compressing neatly into the hand pocket for effortless storage when not in use."

Ain't that the truth. The jacket acts as a sort of portable sleeping bag, keeping you well-protected from the elements whilst also feeling incredibly light.

I've got some big coats for tough hikes and they are so uncomfortable and awkward, this jacket on the other hand will have you feeling like a toasty cinnamon bun 1000m up.

Fancy a jacket to call yours? Pick one up via the Helly Hansen website.

Overall thoughts on Helly Hansen

Is Helly Hansen expensive? Yes, but you'll have known that before you clicked on this article. The bigger question is is Helly Hansen worth it?

Undoubtedly. Happy hiking.