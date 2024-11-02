Votes are set to be cast in the Haxby and Wigginton ward following the resignation of Liberal Democrat councillor Ed Pearson last month, with the election taking place on Thursday, November 28.

Mr Pearson said he took the difficult decision to step down due to work commitments, to spend more time with his family, and focus on his health and wellbeing.

Ed Pearson resigned in October 2024 (Image: Supplied) The ward is in the north of the city, sitting in the York Outer constituency held by Labour’s Luke Charters MP.

Sitting councillors are Ian Cuthbertson and Andrew Hollyer, both of whom represent the Liberal Democrats.

The candidates (in alphabetical order) who are standing for the vacant position and their party are:

John Crispin-Bailey – Reform UK

James Flinders – Labour and Co-operative Party

Ian Lowson – Green Party

Jessie Secker – The Conservative Party

Richard Watson – Liberal Democrats

Prior to Cllr Pearson’s resignation, Liberal Democrats held 19 of the 47 seats on the council.

Labour are the largest group represented at City of York Council with 24 seats, the Conservatives hold three positions and there is one Independent councillor.

Ed Pearson was first elected by residents of the Haxby and Wigginton ward in 2019.

He, and Lib Dem councillors Cuthbertson and Hollyer retained their seats in the May 2023 local elections with a total of 6,092 votes from the 10,838 ballots cast overall.

Conservative candidate for the upcoming by-election Jessie Secker and the party’s James Bailey and David Miller combined for the next highest total with 2,450 votes cast.

Labour candidates Ian Craven, Anthony Lewis and Janet Mather secured 1,599 votes in that election with Green candidates Jessica Dixon, Ian Lowson and Liz Scurfield winning 520 votes and Independent candidate Neil Wyatt secured 177 votes.

The turnout for the May 2023 Haxby and Wigginton by-election was 39.3 per cent.

City of York Council announced that polling hours for the November 28 election will be between 7am and 10pm with the count taking place after the poll closes.

Information for eligible residents of how votes may be cast, and details of the application process for those not currently registered can be found via the City of York Council website.