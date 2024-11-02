City of York Council officers have proposed amending its draft Street Trading Policy to make clear there will not be a blanket suspension of pitches during events including the Christmas Market.

A council report stated previous proposals had been interpreted by some as giving blanket powers to suspend pitches to make way for the events, leaving traders extremely concerned.

But the report added an impasse remained between traders and the city’s tourism and events body Make It York over how any future changes to Christmas Market would affect pitches.

It comes as the proposals are set to go before councillors on Monday, November 4 as part of an update on the draft policy.

Traders may still not be able to use their usual pitches during events but the proposals include finding them alternative spaces and informing them of changes in advance.

York does not currently have a policy governing street trading and businesses operate based on guidance.

The council has said policies are required to provide the industry with greater transparency on issuing consents for pitches and operating terms.

The draft policy previously stated there would be no guarantee traders could stay in their pitches during Make It York-run events, the biggest of which is the Christmas Market.

It sparked a backlash from traders who claimed it could see them forced off their pitches during the busiest periods of the year which they rely on for income.

Businesses have since called on the council to adopt a Street Trading Charter which includes calls for alternative pitches if they are moved off their regular spots.

The council report stated there was no mechanism to adopt the Charter but talks continued with traders and officers were open to including some proposals in the new rules.

But it added the draft policy should be amended to make clear the authority would continue to be responsible for issuing street trading consents and not Make It York.

Despite the changes, the report stated what would happen during events remained in contention.

An ice cream vender street trader at the junction of Parliament Street and High Ousegate in York. Picture is from Google Street View

Make It York wants to have the ability to re-design the Christmas Market in particular to address issues such as overcrowding and Blue Badge holder access to the city centre.

The report stated Make It York would also be willing to guarantee an alternative pitch within the footprint of the Christmas Market if traders have to move.

But it added street traders still sought guarantees that they would not be moved around if the Christmas Market is redesigned in the future.

The report stated: “The street traders are extremely concerned that their livelihoods are at stake.

“The street traders rely on the income from the Christmas period and other seasonal trade to remain viable.

“They are concerned that any movement of their pitch, particularly to a less favourable position, could result in a significant fall in income and devastate their business.

“Officers will continue to explore a way to resolve the apparent impasse.”

Existing arrangements governing street trading are set to remain in place until next year following delays in their implementation.

The council has pushed back the implementation of changes to provide traders with certainty during Christmas this year as work continues on the policy.