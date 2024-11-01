Police were called to reports of concern for safety after a girl appeared injured at the side of the road on the A63 in Hessle.

Officers attended and discovered the girl, 13-years-old, had sustained lacerations to her neck, abdomen, chest and back, and was subsequently taken to hospital to receive treatment to life threatening injuries.

A subsequent area search was conducted and six teenagers, four boys aged 14, 15, 16 and 17-years-old, and two girls, 14 and 15-years-old were swiftly arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in a wooded area nearby.

All six remain in police custody at this time.

Leading the investigation Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers said: “I understand this incident will rightly cause concerns amongst the community and I would like to offer my assurances that as a part of our initial investigation we have six individuals in custody who are all being questioned by detectives.

“At this time, we do believe the attackers knew the victim and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the incident.

“The girl remains in hospital in critical condition and her family are being supported by officers at this difficult time.

“Locals to the area can expect to see an increased police presence over the course of the weekend as my officers provide additional reassurance to residents. If you see them and have concerns, please come and speak to us.

“There are currently cordons in place surrounding the wooded area off Ferriby High Road to allow emergency services to work safely and follow multiple lines of enquiry.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public who came to the aid of the girl and assisted her at the roadside before emergency services arrived.

“If you have any information that may assist officers, or if you have dashcam or CCTV footage from around the time of the incident, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 82 of 1 November.”

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.