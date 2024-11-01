Manhattan is the latest offering from Pennine Suite, released days before they support fellow York indie band Skylights at the Barbican on Saturday (November 2).

The bright sounding single is centred around a drum and base grove. It was inspired by frontman and songwriter Nick Aldous' trip to New York last year.

“All my life I’d wanted to go to New York and explore each and every corner,” he said. “I think there’s a large correlation between the northern English culture and the New York spirit so when I was finally in a position to go.”

He booked a solo trip to the city in March last year and penned the song once he arrived.

“I was sat in a bar after dropping off my bags," he said, "and the first notification I got on my phone was somebody from home who I don’t wish to speak to trying to reach me, I found the whole thing quite ironic and wrote the lyrics there and then.”

Manhattan was recorded at Crooked Room Studio in Strensall and follows previous single Typical Fantasy.