A DIGGER caught on fire today in York.
A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crew from Acomb was called to Heslington just before 2pm tonight after a ‘small JCB excavator’ caught alight.
“Crew used 1 hose reel jet to extinguish the fire,” said a spokesperson.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article