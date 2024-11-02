WE'VE had a beautiful autumn, full of gorgeous colours of red, orange and gold.

And that is just the sky!

Members of our York Press Camera Club on Facebook have been posting photos of autumnal scenes for our monthly competition.

Our favourite photos are included here today, and our winner is Derek Hall for his stunning close up of a tree in Homestead Park bursting with the fire-red hues of the season.

Congratulations to Derek, who has won a £50 prize.

Our competition theme for November will be 'shadows' - please tag all entries with #shadows. Good luck!

Winner: Autumn in Homestead by Derek Hall

Join our club

WOULD you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.