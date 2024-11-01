The county's police say it happened at about 2pm on Wednesday (October 30) and the victim a teenage boy, was in Woodfield Park in Bilton, Harrogate when he was approached by three men who attempted to steal his electric bike.

The men threatened the boy with a knife to tried and force him to hand the bike over. A member of the public who was passing by intervened before the men made off with the victim’s mobile phone but not his bike.

Detective Inspector Mark Stamper from North Yorkshire Police said: “This is a concerning incident and a full investigation is underway.

“We have conducted house to house enquiries close to where the incident happened and are working hard to try and identify the suspects.

“I would urge people in the local area to review any CCTV or ring doorbell footage and come forward with any information which may help with our investigation.”

If you can help with our investigation please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12240198249.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org