North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after goods were stolen from the Cooperative store in Campleshon Road, York.

"It happened on 29 September and involved the theft of £392.12 worth of stock," officers said.

"Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation."

Those who can help are asked to email Ben.Hepworth@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Ben Hepworth.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240177904 when passing on information.