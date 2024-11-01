Mr Woolgrove joins the not-for-profit with extensive experience in the financial sector, having previously held positions as CEO of Premium Credit, Chief Transformation Officer for the Bank of Ireland, and Managing Director of UK Personal Lines at Direct Line Group.

He has also served as President of the Chartered Insurance Institute and as a Board Member of the Finance and Leasing Association.

In his new role, he will be responsible for driving the strategic corporate goals for the benefit of Benenden Health’s 870,000-plus members. He joins the Board of Directors and will sit on various committees and boards of Group Companies, including Benenden Wellbeing Limited.

Mr Woolgrove said: “Benenden Health is carving out a deserved place as a leading, affordable private healthcare provider that supports, not challenges, our NHS when it’s under pressure, and I am delighted to be a part of it.”

“Consolidating its position as the UK’s largest consumer health provider, being named as Best Healthcare Service six years running by Moneyfacts, and supporting the likes of Wren Kitchens, Parcelforce, and Danske Bank with their employees’ health and wellbeing are just a few of Benenden Health’s achievements. I am excited to join at such a pivotal stage for not only the business’s growth but also the private healthcare market.”

Chair of Benenden Health’s Board of Directors, David Furniss said: “Tom’s impressive track record of leading and scaling financial services companies speaks for itself, so we are really pleased he’s chosen to join us.

“And what a time to join – we are just embarking on a five-year growth strategy, ensuring our customers see as much value with continued service innovation, whilst working closer than ever with our membership.

“On behalf of everyone at Benenden Health, we welcome Tom to the team and look forward to him leading our efforts to improve the nation’s health.”

For more information about Benenden Health visit: https://www.benenden.co.uk.