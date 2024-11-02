The Thousand Mile Challenge will see presenters from each radio station across BBC Local Radio in England team up with their colleagues from BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru 2, BBC Radio nan Gaidheal, BBC Radio Shetland BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle to form special swim teams in an attempt to collaboratively complete the epic distance. Each radio station will complete twenty four miles each.

A Radio York team will see their challenge begin on Monday at York Sports Village with the first swimmer Declan Vink BBC introducing reporter, who will set off just after 8am.

The presenters will be cheered on and supported by former Team GB swimmers and Olympians, Rebecca Adlington and Mark Foster. The pair of seasoned swimmers and multiple medal winners have shared their experience, training tips and words of encouragement as the presenters dive into the challenge.

Taking place between Monday (November 4) and Friday (November 8), the swimmers will be taking part indoors and out, in pools, rivers and lakes at various locations across the UK. Listeners will be able to hear how their swim teams are getting on via their nearest local radio station and BBC Sounds. Audiences can also follow The Thousand Mile Challenge on social media.

The BBC’s Director of Nations, Rhodri Talfan Davies, said: “A thousand miles is some swim! What a way for our radio presenters from across BBC Local and all four nations to come together and raise money for Children in Need. It’s going to be tough, for sure, but with the support of millions of listeners, our aim is to help support vital charity projects in communities right across the UK.”

Simon Antrobus, BBC Children in Need’s Chief Executive said: “We’re thrilled to see the BBC Nations and Regions get behind BBC Children in Need’s 2024 Appeal with such an epic challenge.

“Right now, we are only able to fund one in eight organisations who ask us for support. Only with the generosity of the public can we continue help to lighten the load for hundreds of thousands of children, and young people across the UK and help change their lives.”

To donate online and for more information on the challenge audiences can simply visit www.bbc.co.uk/swim.