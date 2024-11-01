Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery has announced its strategic partnership with accessiBe, the market leader in web accessibility.

The distillery’s marketing director, Jenni Ashwood, said: “We’re proud that with accessiBe’s accessWidget, we are empowering all people to access our website easily, whilst breaking new ground for digital inclusion in the whisky industry.

“accessiBe’s accessWidget makes websites accessible for people with disabilities, facilitating equal access to information and services online by facilitating colour and content adjustments.

RECOMMENDED READING:

“Web visitors can turn on a series of profiles to improve their browsing experience. Options include seizure safe profile, vision impaired profile, ADHD friendly profile, cognitive disability profile, keyboard navigation and screen reader for blind visitors. The widget uses AI to optimise accessibility levels constantly.”

accessiBe CEO Dekel Skoop said: “At accessiBe, we are committed to making the internet accessible for everyone. Our partnership with Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery underscores our shared dedication to ensuring that all users can experience the full benefits of online platforms.”

Home to Filey Bay, Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery is Yorkshire’s first single malt whisky distillery and is one of only a handful of distilleries worldwide that grows 100% of the barley for its whisky production.

accessiBe is the market leader in web accessibility, providing an ecosystem of solutions for any business. Trusted by over 200,000 websites, ranging from small businesses to industry leaders, accessiBe streamlines the process of making websites more accessible.