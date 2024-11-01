North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a bike was stolen during a burglary in Harcourt Street, York.

It took place around 9.30pm on October 30 when a burglar broke into a garage and took an orange Scott OTG bike from inside.

“We believe the suspect was disturbed by another person before leaving the area,” said a spokesperson for the force.

The robber was believed to be a solo man, about 6ft tall, wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, and dark trousers. It is believed he was on his own at the time of the offence.

Police keen to hear from anyone may have witnessed any of the incident or seen anyone matching the description.

Alternatively, they would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the bike or has been offered it for sale.

Please email josh.wands-murray@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help the investigation. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240198534 when passing on information.