We asked York Press readers on Facebook where they think the best places for a roast dinner in the area are (and there were more than 200 comments).

To help you decide where to go for your next hearty meal, brimming with fluffy potatoes and crispy Yorkshire puddings, we have selected some of the most recommended places.

Be warned – it might make you hungry.

The Anchor Inn at Whixley

Location: New Road, Whixley, York, YO26 8AG

One of the most popular choices for a roast in York is The Anchor Inn at Whixley, according to our readers.

Its website says: “This friendly free house offers traditional cask ales, freshly cooked food and cosy accommodation. The well-known Anchor Inn carving table provides a varied choice of freshly prepared quality regional favourites sourced from local producers and prepared on a daily basis. Homemade hot & cold sweets are always available.”

Someone on Google reviews also said: “Absolute amazing Sunday lunch here the beef melts in your mouth, honestly the best Sunday dinner ever.

“Nyk and his team are truly amazing.”

The Blacksmiths Arms

Location: Main Street, Naburn, York, YO19 4PN

Another favourite choice for a Sunday roast mentioned by locals was The Blacksmiths Arms in Naburn.

“Absolute best,” said someone in the comments underneath our Facebook post.

Customers have agreed on Tripadvisor too, with this person sharing: “Staying in local never been....met with a very welcome.....all the lovely. Food was the best carvery ever had desert beautiful...Will be back...Lady was so funny behind Bar who booked us in....and the gentlemen was very helpful.....Great place.”

Pear Tree Farm

Location: Monks Cross Drive, Huntington, York, YO32 9GZ

This York Press reader said: “In my opinion id have to say good old pear tree farm you cant beat it if its fresh,” and many agreed.

A visitor also wrote on Tripadvisor: “Thoroughly enjoyed my carvery. Staff were lovely. Too full for dessert though unfortunately as they all looked gorgeous.”

What's your favourite trimming on a roast? (Image: Tripadvisor)

Lysander Arms

Location: Manor Lane, Rawcliffe, York, YO30 5TZ

Lysander Arms in Rawcliffe was praised many times by locals for being the best place to go for a roast in York.

A traditional Sunday carvery is served 12-3pm, according to its website.

It adds: “Our menu changes seasonally & Sunday carvery at Lysander is a must!”

Lysander Arms advises customers to make a reservation in advance.

“Always fantasic food, steak night deal on a Wednesday, and the Sunday lunch is very popular,” this review on Google reviews reads.

The Ackhorne

Location: 9 St Martin's Lane, York, YO1 6LR

Additionally, plenty of people on the York Press Facebook page have recommended The Ackhorne as the place to go for a Sunday roast in York.

Someone on Tripadvisor even described it as a “hidden gem”.

They added: “This pub is a longstanding favourite of mine, but it'd been a couple of years before I'd visited, until today.

"It seems more popular than ever, with a nice crowd of regulars, and great beers.”

Another revealed: “A very good Sunday lunch with lots of fresh well cooked meat and veg. They also dealt with my grandsons allergies easily. Would recommend.”