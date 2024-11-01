The festival brings together filmmakers, industry leaders and audiences from around the world for screenings and events as York is transformed into a global stage for screen culture, attracting thousands of attendees and participants from more than 60 countries.

“I'm incredibly excited to open the 14th edition of the BAFTA-QualifyingAestheticaShort Film Festival in York, a city rich in history and culture,” says director Cherie Federico. “The festival supports York’s designation as a UNESCO City of Media Arts. It’s a celebration of film, new technologies, art and creativity, operating on both national and international levels.

“We’re screening an expansive programme of 300 films across 12 genres from 60 countries and opening a Games Lab, VR Lab, countless panels and masterclasses, with some of the world's leading talent arriving in York for the week.Aestheticais an inclusive experience that invites everyone to participate, reinforcing York's standing as a global hub for culture and media arts."

In addition to the diverse film offerings, this year’s programme will showcase cutting-edge technologies with Virtual Reality (VR) and Gaming Labs, providing immersive experiences for both the curious and the tech-savvy.

“The VR and Gaming Labs are joined up in a new technology hub at the Hospitium, a new venue for this year’s festival in York Museum Gardens,” says New Yorker Cherie, who has lived in York for 20 years.

“Only in York would you put the cutting edge of new technology in a 14th century building, such as a game from Aardman about Wallace and Gromit trying to go on holiday. We’ll also have a VR and gaming Happy Hour in Thor’s Tipi in the gardens.”

Throughout the festival, audiences will have the opportunity to learn from top professionals in the film, television and digital media industries. “Guests from renowned organisations such as theNew York Times,Tribeca Film Festival,Aardman,BBC Film,Ridley Scott Associates, andFramestorewill share their expertise through 60 panels, workshops, and discussions,” says Cherie.

“We’re delighted that the New York Times is coming this year to check out what we’re doing as a festival and that Tribeca Film Festival will be here because they’ve heard that Aesthetica is the festival for finding new British talent.”

In addition, aspiring filmmakers and creatives can engage in practical workshops, including sessions on stop-motion animation, filmmaking, coding and games development for children.”

Sessions are designed to offer insights into the industry’s inner workings, with contributions from prestigious creatives shaping the future of screen culture.

Among those hosting masterclasses will be Julian Foddy,fromIndustrial Light & Magic, who will highlight how the studio behindStar Wars has crafted iconic cinematic worlds; Nowhere BoyandBack To Black screenwriter Matt Greenhalgh, discussing his approach to storytelling and the art of screenwriting, and Ubisoft, creators of Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, exploring the challenges of adapting storytelling for virtual reality platforms.

Abubakar Salim, actor and voice talent fromRaised by WolvesandAssassin’s Creed: Origins, will take a deep dive into character development and voice acting and representatives fromRidley Scott Associates, founded by the legendary director ofBlade RunnerandAlien, will lead a session on documentary filmmaking and practical tips for film development.

A further festival highlight will be Aestheticax Audible’sThe Listening Pitch, a “cinematicexploration of the unheard” that funds documentaries that reveal how listening helps us to understand new points of view.

OnNovember 9, at City Screen Picturehouse, the festival will premiere 2024's winning films, Liberty Smith’sGreensoundand Ornella Mutoni’sThe Things We Don’t Say, complemented by Old Lesbians and Speed Of Sound, winners from previous years.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of York’s designation as a UNESCO City of Media Arts, a milestone that the film festival will mark with a series of events that highlight the city's dynamic role in the global creative industries.

The UNESCO EXPO will bring together leading media arts cities from across Europe, including Braga (Portugal), Linz (Austria), and Oulu (Finland), who will showcase how their designation as UNESCO Cities of Media Arts has driven cultural investment and spurred creative opportunities.

“The EXPO promises to be an invaluable platform for cross-cultural exchange, collaboration and innovation in the media arts space,” says Cherie.

“I’ve been looking to raise the profile of the creative industries through a series of Reignite events in York, bringing all the different sectors together. We should use this UNESCO designation to elevate all of us, and with this year being the tenth anniversary of that designation we needed to celebrate that landmark and highlight the businesses of the future in York.

“The question is, how do we establish a thriving creative industry with an educational pathway, and how do we make this a city for a cutting-edge media arts industry? That’s why we’re putting on the EXPO, an exhibition with free entry to highlight York businesses that are operating on a national and international level, to make people aware of the film, visual effects, gaming, VR and experiential design work already going on in the city.

“York’s UNESCO City of Media Arts designation has solidified the city's position as a national and international leader in the creative industries. Over the past decade, York has become a vibrant hub for digital and media innovation, attracting significant investments and fostering a thriving creative community.”

For the full 2024 festival programme and to book tickets, head to: asff.co.uk.