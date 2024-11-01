Chef-owner Marco Greco is to open a Pranzo restaurant at 15-17 Church Street, which is currently occupied by YO! Sushi.

That stages its last of trading on November 22 after being present there for around a decade. YO! Sushi also operates a restaurant at the designer outlet.

Plans for internal and external changes associated with the changeover have been submitted to City of York Council.

RECOMMENDED READING:

They include replacing the interior fit out of the current restaurant, which was approved in 2012, changes which Pranzo say should harm the Grade II-listed building.

Pranzo Italian already operates in Ilkley, Harrogate and Horsforth, Leeds.

The venues are all highly rated, all gaining five stars on TripAdvisor.

At present, the Ilkley restaurant is ranked fourth out of 84 restaurants, the Harrogate restaurant is ranked 10th out of 280 restaurants and the Horsforth restaurant is ranked 24th out of 1,837 Leeds restaurants.

Ragu (Image: Supplied)

Marco said: “Opening in York has been a goal since 2018 when I opened my first restaurant. Recently, the right location came up in the city, and it has all fallen into place – the timing is right.

"We will be a stone’s throw from York Minster, Jorvik Viking Centre and Theatre Royal, it’s a great location right in the heart of this beautiful city.”

"The whole team are excited to be part of the York dining scene. We're looking forward to introducing more people to the homemade pasta and traditional Calabrese food I grew up with.”

The new restaurant will employ 50 staff, taking his total tally to more than 150.

Marco praises their loyal and hard work as well as the support of customers over the past six years.

He said: “They keep coming back time and time again for our homemade pasta and imported wines. Our Nduja Paccheri is unique, it’s a dish I created with my father. We place a lot of focus on the quality of the ingredients we use and the level of service, I think that’s what stands us apart from other Italians in the region.”

Pranzo takes its inspiration from Marco’s family heritage in Calabria, Southern Italy, where he watched his Nonna (grandmother) make homemade pasta mixed with ingredients picked from their garden.

Marco continued: “I wanted to offer something truly authentic, a real taste of home in Yorkshire. We make everything in-house, our pasta is made fresh daily, as are our bread, sauces, and desserts. We import wine from single estate, family-run vineyards, and we drench ourselves in knowledge to offer excellent food and wine pairings.”

(Image: Supplied)

Pranzo Chief Operating O􀆯icer Stephen Peace added: “It’s clear the new venue in York will be a popular eatery with locals, families and tourists alike.

“In addition to our homemade pasta menu, the restaurant in York will have a tasty and good value small plates lunchtime offering, this menu is ideal for a quick bite at lunch or a feast with friends.

“At the core of our values is family, it’s important to us that families can gather at Pranzo and enjoy time together with great food, its why we recently added a Sunday roast and a new kid’s menu to our offering. These menus will be available at Pranzo York.”

Pranzo can be found at: https://pranzoitalian.co.uk/