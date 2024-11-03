As previously reported by The Press, the Minster was set to install 184 solar panels to its roof after having planning permission granted in March of this year, which made it the first major cathedral in the country to carry out such a scheme.

On Friday, October 25, work began on the long-awaited project.

The solar panels are expected to generate nearly 70,000 kWh of energy each year, which equates to around a third of the Minster’s total energy consumption. The cathedral says this will reduce annual carbon emissions by approximately 13 tonnes of CO2.

The Minster said the efforts to reduce its carbon footprint are in line with the Church of England’s target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Installation taking place on the Minster's roof (Image: York Minster (Chapter of York))

Alex McCallion, director of works and precinct, said: "I think we all realise the scale of the challenges facing the world at the moment.

"I am pleased that the Minster is taking great strides to tackle these challenges, making generational, large-scale changes across the Minster precinct to combat climate change by reducing our dependency on fossil fuels.

"Doing this requires a real team effort, whether it is our works department adapting to new, more sustainable workspaces and equipment, or our gardens team creating new green spaces for the public to enjoy.

"I am really proud of how, at every level of the Minster’s operation, we are rising to the challenge of net zero by 2030."

RECOMMENDED READING:

The new solar installation is designed with 'SolarEdge inverter technology', which means that each solar panel works independently, allowing for panels in the shade or covered in dirt to not effect the performance of others.

Once completed, there will be a panel installed within the Minster itself displaying its energy production and carbon savings as it seeks to promote the importance of decarbonisation to the thousands of local, national and international visitors that appreciate York Minster.

The panels, which are currently being installed on the South Quire roof, join a group of other solar schemes generating electricity across the precinct.

In 2021, York Minster secured planning permission and listed building consent to install the first solar panels on a grade two listed building within York.

The roof formed part of the York Minster Refectory. By the end of 2024, the cathedral and its precinct will be producing 118,000 kWh of energy per year, which they say is enough to power 44 average UK homes.