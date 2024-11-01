A York road is closed after a motorcycle and car crashed.

North Yorkshire Police said a crash occurred at Wigginton Road's junction with Corban Lane. 

"The road is blocked and a motorcycle and a car have been involved," said officers. 

"Please avoid the area while services deal."

The incident, which is north of York Outer Ring Road, is causing traffic to back up onto the A1237 and its roundabout near Roko Health Club.

More to follow.