Indian Ocean in The Green, Acomb, is one of 10 finalists in the contest after readers nominated hundreds of favourites over an online voting platform.

Starting from Monday, October 28, voting slips have been appearing in The Press newspaper for 12 consecutive days - allowing readers to pick their winner.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each business and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Readers can vote for the Best Curry House 2024 by picking up a voting slip, found in copies of The Press newspaper every day, with the winner set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Indian Ocean is a finalist for Best Curry House 2024 (Image: Newsquest)

After receiving the news of the nomination, a restaurant spokesperson said: "Originally we started in the late 1980s, its changed hands a few times but its been established for over 30 years.

"We do a combination of India and Bangladesh cuisine, we use the spices and ingredients from both countries

Speaking on what makes Indian Ocean special, they added: "We’ve got a good community; we have some great regular customers. Customers normally love a good chicken tikka masala or the Indian Ocean special."

Their Indian Ocean special is a combination of chicken tikka, lamb tikka, tandoori chicken, prawns and mushrooms.

"It’s one of our favourites," Indian Ocean added.

"We’re quite proud of the impact we’ve made in Acomb. We’re proud of the business we have, we have a great relationship with the community and our customers."