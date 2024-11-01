York Crown Court heard how 85-year-old Michael Lupton died following a crash on a country road near Ampleforth near Malton in July 2022.

Hamish Hickey, 40, of St Hilda's Walk in Ampleforth, gave a guilty plea at a previous hearing to the charges of causing death by dangerous driving. He was sentenced today, (November 1) at York Crown Court.

The crash happened at about 5.28pm on Tuesday, July 26 2022 when Hickey’s black Volvo XC40 collided with Mr Lupton’s silver Ford Ka car in Thorpe Lane, Ampleforth.

At the time of the collision Hickey was travelling towards the village of Ampleforth with his two young children seated in the rear of the vehicle. Hickey crested a blind brow centrally in the road before colliding with Mr Lupton who travelling uphill towards him on the left-hand side of the rural road. The force of the collision pushed Michael Lupton’s vehicle backwards and onto the grass verge.

A forensic collision investigator contradicted Hickey’s initial statement that he was driving at an appropriate speed close to the left-hand side of the road. Finding instead that the collision was caused by Hickey travelling in excess of the speed limit, at 65 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone, on a narrow country lane over a blind crest. Any environmental factors or vehicle defects which could have caused, or contributed, to the crash were also ruled out.

Hickey subsequently provided an updated statement in which he accepted that his driving fell below what would be accepted of a careful and competent driver.

The court heard that Mr Lupton, who also lived in Ampleforth, was an active man much-loved by family and friends. As a result of the crash he sustained severe injuries and, after being treated at the scene, was taken by air ambulance to James Cook University Hospital. He remained in hospital until his death on August 14 2022.

Michael Lupton (Image: Police)

Major Collision Investigator Detective Constable Laura Cleary said: “Our thoughts are with Michael’s loved ones who are still deeply affected by his death, which was preventable.

"Our officers see too much devastation on our roads first-hand. When driving on rural country lanes please be mindful of the different road conditions and hazards that you may encounter and adjust your speed accordingly.

"Every road death brings immeasurable heartache and harm to the families and communities left behind.”