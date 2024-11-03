Council figures showed £757,117 was spent on putting up 368 people in temporary accommodation including bed and breakfasts in the year up to March.

It compares to the £449,584 spent in 2021-2 accommodating 291 people and £569,570 on 342 people the following year, according to research from Personal Injury Claims UK.

Council housing lead Pauline Sutchfield said their goal was to get people into permanent, secure housing as many residents continue to face extreme challenges with the cost of living.

It comes as 109,000 households in England, including 149,000 children, were living in temporary accommodation between June and September last year, according to the latest Government figures.

The figure was up by 10 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year.

In York, 124 out of the 368 in temporary accommodation in 2023-4 were being put up in bed and breakfasts.

The amount in bed and breakfasts was down from 164 the year before but it was higher than the 104 put up in them in 2021-2.

The figures also comes after the council unveiled its draft Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy.

The strategy stated that compared to other councils, York has a relatively low use of private temporary accommodation including bed and breakfasts because of the availability of local authority-owned hostels.

The proportion of temporary accommodation in local authority-owned hostels was 83 per cent as of December 2023.

A report on the strategy stated: “This greatly reduces the financial pressures that other councils have seen through use of expensive private sector lease and bed and breakfast arrangements.”

The draft strategy proposes housing people in temporary accommodation for between seven to 10 days while they are assessed.

The council will then aim to get them into their own home as quickly as possible while providing them with support tailored to their needs, if the strategy is approved.

Between 70 and 75 households are currently staying in temporary accommodation with support from the council, according to its latest figures.

Council housing director Ms Sutchfield said figures regularly changed as people moved out of temporary accommodation and into their own homes.

The director said: “We know that the current cost of living crisis is extremely challenging for many residents.

“We continue to work with them to help find more lasting and secure accommodation, as well as offering training and other support.

“Anyone at all worried about losing their home should contact our Housing Options team who will work with you and your housing provider with advice and support to help ensure you don’t lose your home.”

Information about the support available for anyone struggling with their finances is available from York Council on their website here: https://www.york.gov.uk/benefits.

Anyone worried about losing their home can contact the council’s Housing Options team online here: https://www.york.gov.uk/HousingOptions or by calling 01904 554500.