The county's police force say that they made the arrests, which are related to anti social behaviour and organised crime in Selby, over the past week.

The force say that in recent weeks, there has been a sharp rise in incidents across the district which has led to a dedicated operation being run by the local neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) to improve officer visibility and tackle crime.

As a result a 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man and two men aged 18 have all been arrested on suspicion of robbery. The three men were also arrested on suspicion of assault.

One of the 18-year-olds has been charged with assault. The force say that enquiries are continuing in relation to the other offences.

As part of the operation, police used a dispersal order in the town centre which gives additional powers to police officers and Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) to deal with people engaging in anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder.

These powers apply not only when an incident has happened or is taking place, but when they are likely to occur. The order is in place until tomorrow (November 2) and is reviewed on a 24-hour basis.

Inspector Martin Wedgwood who leads the Selby Neighbourhood Policing team said: “We take reports of anti-social behaviour extremely seriously as we understand the impact that this has on communities. The recent increase goes against the overall trend for the last 12 months, which shows a reduction in anti social behaviour across the district.

“Through providing a visible presence on foot across the district, this shows our commitment to tackle this issue and protect our communities.

“Parents also have a role to play in our continued efforts to tackle this issue. If you don’t know where your child is, make it your business to know and be sure to educate them about the consequences of committing anti-social behaviour and the prospect of having a criminal record.

“I would encourage people to work with the police and thank you to all who have reported concerns so far, and we encourage continued reporting allowing us to further improve the safety and wellbeing for those who live, work in, and visit the district."