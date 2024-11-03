YORK Mansion House is about to close until next August for a £1.2 renovation - here are 7 amazing facts about one of the city's best-known landmarks

Older than London's Mansion House

The Mansion House in St Helen's Square is the oldest purpose-built house for a Lord Mayor in the UK. Construction of the historic house began in 1725 and was completed in 1732; London’s Mansion House was finished in 1758.

Why was it built?

View of the Mansion House looking down Coney Street. Reproduced courtesy of the York Architectural and York Archaeological Society (YAYAS) Evelyn Collection Image: York Architectural and York Archaeological Society (YAYAs) Evelyn Collection Its raison d'être was twofold: to provide storage for privy articles (such as books, records and regalia) and to act as an entertaining space for the Lord Mayor. Each Mayor’s term would last a year, and as each was elected, a huge amount of archives and articles would be taken to the home of the Mayor, transported by humble handcarts. After the term of the Mayor had ended, civic articles would have to be checked and accounted for, ensuring that no silverware had gone awry. Some Mayors were averse to hosting guests in their personal homes, which provided impetus for the building's construction. In 1724, a Town Clerk, Darcy Preston, stated the necessity for a ‘proper repository for the records, books, and papers [and also a place for] every Lord Mayor to make his entertainment and his public business’.

So what's inside?

The Mansion House certainly fulfilled its primary functions, hosting an array of eminent society individuals and distinguished global visitors alongside storing gifts bequeathed to the city. Many of these are on display today in the Silver Gallery, one of the largest civic silver collections in England.

Notably, the Gallery holds The Great Gold Cup, one of the oldest surviving pieces of York gold, made in 1672 and financed by a gift of £100 from merchant-adventurer Marmaduke Rawdon. It is now considered one of the most important pieces of gold plate remaining from the 17th century. The gold is said to be so fragile that the grip of previous Lord Mayors have left marks on the cup.

The property also hosts what is believed to be one of the oldest silver chamber pots in the country. Silver chamber pots were reserved for only the highest ranking members of society, allowing them to continue imbibing and using the toilet simultaneously, with great dignity and importance.

It is thought that the chamber pot was used in 1789 The Prince of Wales, who later became King George IV. The lavish lavatory has since featured on television shows such as Have I got News For You.

Famous visitors

The Queen visiting the Mansion House in 2012

While more sanitary options are now on offer to guests, the visitors are no less important, with the late Queen Elizabeth II and York-born actor Judi Dench making appearances over the years. Other royal visitors over the years included the late Queen Mother, King George VI and Princess Margaret.

Well-known Lord Mayors

Previous Lord Mayors include confectioner Joseph Terry, and JB Morell, a historian and pioneer of the University of York. The current Lord Mayor is Cllr Margaret Wells, representing Clifton since 2015.

The Mansion House today

Mansion House York. Picture Frank Dwyer

The Mansion House remains the official seat of The Rt. Hon. The Lord Mayor of York and their civic party (Lord Mayor’s Consort, Sheriff of York and Sheriff’s Consort) but is now open to the public too. It was first opened to the public in January 2018, for five days a week. It is also available to hire for weddings and other events.

Repair work

This is not the first time the Mansion House has undergone restorative work, and these renovations are anticipated to improve the building's wheelchair accessibility and environmental sustainability as well as increasing its longevity. The restoration is being funded by £1.2 million from the City of York Council.