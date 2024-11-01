The 200-year-old Black Lion in Skelton-on-Ure, near Boroughbridge, is preparing to re-open after been closed for five years.

When the venue was closed by Admiral Taverns in November 2019, residents rallied around to take the pub into community ownership.

The Black Lion gained Asset of Community Value status in September 2022 and after raising £241,000 and securing extra funding from the Community Ownership Fund, they were able to buy the venue in March this year.

The pub has 150 shareholders and volunteers have been busy ever since, helped by an electrician and a complete to deliver “a complete renovation of a dilapidated building.”

A standout feature of the refurbishment will be creating a café, which will offer light meals, cakes and bakes, plus hot drinks. A small shop in the café will offer locally-sourced products.

Jonathan Mosley, Committee Chair, of the Skelton-on-Ure Pub and Hub, said: “The new café will be a great addition to the Black Lion, and we’re confident it will attract a wide range of people, from local families to cyclists and tourists visiting Newby Hall.

“It will create a relaxed daytime environment and add to the pub’s appeal as a destination for everyone.” (Image: Pic supplied)

In addition to the café, the beer garden and surrounding grounds are being transformed through extensive landscaping.

The garden will feature new seating areas, shaded spots for the summer months, and a family-friendly play area, plus bike racks and shelters for cyclists.

Inside, the Black Lion’s bar has been completely refurbished, including a brand-new cellar.

Jonathan continued: “Our new cellar and fully refurbished bar will enable us to offer an even greater variety of drinks, including some of the best traditional and modern lagers and ales available.

“It’s a perfect blend of old and new, which is exactly what we’re aiming for with the refurbishment as a whole.”

The interior is being revamped and refurbished (Image: Pic supplied)

In addition, the pub’s three-bedroom accommodation is being refurbished for whoever takes on the tenancy.

Jonathan said: “This is not just an opportunity to run a historic and beautifully refurbished pub. It’s also a chance to live in a fully modernised, three-bedroom home as part of the deal. The new tenant will be moving into a freshly renovated space, making it an even more exciting opportunity.”

Anyone interested in taking on the tenancy is asked to contact: recruitment@skeltonblacklion.com

Fundraising continues, with extra shareholders still being sought and one-off donations. A ‘Buy a Brick’ scheme is underway, where people can become part of the pub’s history by buying a brick, featuring a personalised message that will be displayed in the pub.

Further details can be found at website www.skeltonblacklion.com