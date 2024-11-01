York Inspired artists and makers group open pop-up shop
YORK artists and makers will be showing and selling their creations at their Christmas show in the city.
The Inspired artists and makers group will be showcasing their latest work at the Cemetery Chapel, York Cemetery, Cemetery Road, York, this weekend, November 2 and 3, from 10am-5pm.
York jeweller Jo Bagshaw is one of ten local creatives selling their latest work.
This year the show will have three York guest artists alongside its regular seven artists/makers.
One of the guest artists, illustrator Marco Godfrey-Smith, will be also bringing along a giant nutcracker as a sneak preview of the Nutcracker trail which is happening in the city later this month.
"Our show is a lovely start to the Christmas festivities, a chance to meet the artists, see their latest work and support local businesses". says Jo Bagshaw.
Artists taking part this weekend are:
Jo Bagshaw – Jewellery
Petra Bradley - Textiles
Sally Clarke – Printmaker
Andrea Cundell – Ceramics (guest artist)
Adrienne French – Painting
Marc Godfrey-Murphy Illustrator (guest artist)
Naomi Wells Smith – Leather Artisan (guest artist)
John Watts - furniture
Richard Whitelegg – Jewellery
Wilf Williams - furniture
