The Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Margaret Wells, has officially opened Goldsborough Manor on the site of the old Moorlands Nursing Home in Strensall.

Lance Bosmans, group commissioning manager, said attendees enjoyed the opportunity to network and share insights before being treated to a guided tour of the impressive amenities, all designed to support residents' comfort, wellbeing, and quality of life.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of Goldsborough Manor care home in Strensall, marking an exciting addition to Crown Care Group. Our mission is to provide a caring, engaging, and supportive environment where residents feel truly at home.

"Goldsborough Manor embodies this vision with its high standard of luxury and dedication to personalised care," he said.

"Our team is committed to delivering services that address every aspect of our residents' wellbeing, from healthcare needs to social connections and activities that promote independence and fulfilment.

"We believe every individual deserves a vibrant and dignified lifestyle, and Goldsborough Manor is designed to deliver just that.

"We are proud to bring this level of excellence to York and look forward to welcoming residents and their families to this special place.

"We invite anyone interested in learning more to visit us, take a tour, and experience first-hand the warmth, comfort, and quality of life that Goldsborough Manor offers."

Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Margaret Wells, with staff at the new care home in Strensall (Image: Supplied) The home promises to provide 24-hour residential, dementia, and respite care services for residents, with 62 rooms featuring en-suite wet rooms.

Mr Bosmans said: "The home also provides a range of amenities including the Clifton bar and bistro, Haxby restaurant, Orchard restaurant, and Harvest garden café, with private dining available on the Shambles hospitality floor for more intimate gatherings and celebrations.

"The hospitality floor also features the electric theatre, where residents can enjoy films and popcorn, and the Shambles hair salon for personalised pampering.

"The Bettys rooftop bar and terrace offers a relaxed setting for socialising, while the waterlily treatment room provides a tranquil space for relaxation and wellbeing.

"Together, these amenities promote a vibrant, supportive community that enhances quality of life, connection, and daily enjoyment for residents."

Plans for the home were given the green light by City of York Council in August 2020.

Strensall Parish Council however criticised the plans throughout the planning, saying the size of the building and its footprint is “excessive”.

They are also concerned that there is not enough parking on site and that they said that they have worries about neighbours being overlooked.

Twelve letters objecting to the revised scheme were lodged - raising worries about the size and design of the home.

Staff at the new Goldsborough Manor care home in Strensall (Image: Supplied)