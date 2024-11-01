As The Press has reported, Jack Tomlinson, 21, has been jailed for three years and nine months after he admitted causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink and drugs following a crash in Langdale End.

The crash resulted in the death of Tomlinson’s friend Harry Coupland, 18, who suffered severe head injuries and later died in hospital.

Tomlinson - of Farside Road, West Ayton - was sentenced at York Crown Court on October 31. He was found to be significantly over the legal alcohol limit for driving after the crash, and more than twice above the specified limit for cannabis.

Following his sentencing, North Yorkshire Police paid tribute to Harry Coupland, and issued a warning about drink driving.

They said: "Harry had his whole life ahead of him but it has been needlessly taken from him, and his family’s life has changed forever.

"It is a stark reminder of the dangers and catastrophic consequences of drinking, taking drugs and getting behind the wheel. Everyone, young drivers in particular, must take responsibility for the privilege of driving on our roads or face the law at best, or a tragedy at worst.

"Our thoughts remain with Harry’s family and friends and we hope the sentence helps provide some closure, although we know it can never compensate for the loss of Harry and the life he would have lived."