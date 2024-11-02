Urban Construction Interiors Ltd, previously of Urban House, Hull Road, Dunnington, made the move at its AGM on October 11.

Begbies Traynor (Central) LLP have been appointed voluntary administrators.

The business concentrated on shop-fitting for the likes of high street giants JD Sports, Monsoon and Primark, plus construction work from new build and refurbishment to factory extensions.

The most recent directors' report about the business covers the year ending April 30 2023, which was posted on the Companies House website in January this year.

In the report, director Richard Brosenitz, 51, said the construction industry was facing a range of pressures.

Conflict across the globe was affecting global supply chains and leading to “unprecedented levels of inflation,” he said.

Shortages and labour constraints were applying “large pressure to programmes”, with contractors experiencing cost overruns.

Reduced local authority staffing within the planning and technical departments was also delaying the start date of projects.

Mr Brosenitz also reported a loss after taxation of £388,000 that year, with losses most acute in construction.

Revenues fell off, he explained, due to delays in the start of housing projects.

But looking ahead, he said at the time, that turnover should double as starts were made on such schemes.

The company had gained contracts with the NHS and City of York Council and the economy would see “less volatile conditions” and lower inflation.

He added in the report: “With an order book maintained at record levels, which includes 90 per cent of our turnover forecast for 2023/24, and 75 per cent of our turnover forecast secured for 2024/25, the company is looking forward with cautious optimism.

“The board is more confident that the now rationalised and more focussed business, combined with a set of business activities that are diverse enough, yet sufficiently complimentary, will enable effective management of risk across all the sectors in which the group operates.”

Urban Construction Interiors Ltd is a private limited company that was incorporated on June 8 2007.

Several other related companies with similar names are also registered at the same address, with Mr Brosenitz again listed as a director. They cover interests including development, land, property, software, brickwork and building maintenance.

Mr Brosenitz is also listed as a director of the Twine and Barrel (formerly the Windmill) public house at Dunnington, which closed in 2023.