THE unbelievable lack of understanding over the impact the hike in employer’s National Insurance will have on social care providers has once again betrayed an horrific lack of understanding, at the highest level of government, of the way this country looks after its most vulnerable.

A way must be found to avoid this further burden being added to care providers who are struggling to survive as it is, otherwise more will leave the market, there will be an increase on the two million who can’t get care and reform of the NHS will be totally scuppered.

Mike Padgham,

Chair, Independent Care Group,

Priory Street,

York

... ONLY one word describes the future of Britain's farming industry under this Marxist inspired government - Farmageddon!!

However, on behalf of ale drinkers everywhere I applaud the Chancellor for taking a penny of a pint (safe in the knowledge that after drinking 100 pints we will be a pound better off).

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby,

North Yorkshire

... WE saw in the Budget given by Rachel Reeves that the same old rhetoric comes out of their mouths. She read it out without once touching on the truth, the whole debacle was lies from start to finish.

She extolled all those so-called virtues of the Labour Party but forgot to remind the public that every Labour Government has bankrupt the country - usually it takes a Parliamentary term but she has achieved this in just over 100 days which must be a world record.

She is going down the same path as her mentor Keir Starmer and going hell bent on making Britain a communist state.

The only hope is that there will be a vote of no confidence and get them ousted out of Parliament.

T J Ryder,

Acomb, York

... HOW we react to the Budget has changed over the years. In the 1960s and 70' nearly everyone use to stop and listen to the Budget announcements, at around 3pm and act accordingly.

Rushing out to buy cigarettes/alcohol/petrol and other things if they had been increased in the Budget and before the prices where altered at the till.

Some petrol stations used up existing petrol stocks before they increased prices, others upped the pump prices straight away, effectively selling the old petrol at the new price and pocketing the extra profit.

The same happened with cigarettes and alcohol, effectively a short term saving on goods.

Now with computerised tills and petrol pumps the prices are changed at the flick of a switch or press of a button.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

