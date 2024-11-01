Local residents are invited to express their views on the speed limit in Sproxton, south of Helmsley, and if they would like it to be reduced to 20 miles per hour, down from 30 MPH at present.

If implemented, the proposed 20 MPH speed limit would include the Main Street in Sproxton, from the junction with the B1257 to cover the extent of the public highway.

North Yorkshire Council’s Executive Member for Highways and Road Safety, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “I am pleased we have been able to advance this community request. When Cllr Jabbour and Sproxton’s Parish Chair raised their concerns with me, I wanted to make sure that we investigate a solution to improve safety in the village. I hope people will take part in this consultation, and have their say, which will inform the Council’s decision.”

The Chair of Sproxton Parish Meeting George Skinner said: “I am delighted that North Yorkshire Council has launched this consultation as it is a necessary step for us to be able to enjoy a 20 MPH zone in our peaceful village. I would like to ask as many parishioners as possible to write to area4.kirbymisperton@northyorks.gov.uk as soon as they can to support the proposal to reduce the speed limit in Sproxton.”

North Yorkshire Councillor George Jabbour, who represents the Helmsley and Sinnington division including Sproxton, added: “After I was approached by the Parish Chair about road safety in the village, I made a request to North Yorkshire Council to introduce a 20 MPH zone in Sproxton. I have since worked closely with Cllr Duncan and Officers at the Council on this campaign. I will continue to do everything possible to get us there.”

Interested parties could respond to the consultation by emailing area4.kirbymisperton@northyorks.gov.uk by November 14 and including 'Sproxton 20 MPH' in the subject line.